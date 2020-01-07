Nigerian street singer, Naira Marley have just sang what appears to be a gospel song but that seems not to drive away attention of Pastors from him as a church apostle has now revealed what God told him about the singer.

The Apostle, Chris Omatsola, who describes himself as “ACO a religious socio-political Evangelist|Business Man|Author|Philanthropist|ProlificSpeaker” on Twitter claimed that God told him that Naira Marley is a Demon and he is satanic.

Read his tweet below;

10. In 2020, God told me, Naira Marley is A Demon, He is Satanic and should repent before it’s too late. His songs are demonically inspired to destroy the Destiny of The Youths of this generation, Nigerian youths should desist from calling themselves Marlians.

HOT NOW