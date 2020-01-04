American rapper, Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar, professionally known as Cardi B has renounced her American citizenship and plans to become a Nigerian citizen over the tension between America and Iran. Taking to Twitter, Cardi B joined the World War 3 jokes and revealed that she would love to renounce her American citizenship and relocated with her family to Nigerian as she percieved it is way safer.

Naaaaa these memes are f*ckin but shit ain’t no joke ! Specially being from New York .Its sad this man is putting Americans live in danger.Dumbest move Trump did till date …I’m filing for my Nigerian citizenship.

Nigerians reacted to her tweet and gave her different options of tribes to choose from and it seems like the Queen of Bronx is becoming more akin to the Yoruba tribe as she shared a photoshopped image of her in a Yoruba traditional attire.

