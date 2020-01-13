Controversial Nigerian singer, Eedris Abdulkareem has revealed his thoughts about the state of the Country.

In a recent interview said Eedris said he feels vindicated 18 years after he released his hit song, ‘Nigeria Jaga Jaga’.

The song “Jaga Jaga”, which projected corruption and suffering in Nigeria, was released in 2002 and caused a lot of controversies. The song was banned from radio by the Federal Government but was still played at nightclubs. ‘Jaga Jaga’ is a term that has been used to describe something in a state of chaos or disarray.

During an interview with Channels TV on Sunday January 12th interview, Eedris said

“In 2002 I dropped Nigeria Jaga Jaga, and the ex-president came on the National TV and said that boy wey sing that song, na him papa and him family jaga jaga. I was very happy that my message got to the president. I was very happy that the president talked back at me because that means they were listening and today I’ve been vindicated again because Nigeria is still jaga jaga.”