We had thought we’ve seen it all but more and more social media unexpected things are appearing on our news feeds everyday. A Nigerian man sparked mixed reactions on social media after he was spotted enjoying a free ride to work behind a petrol truck in a new disturbing video that emerged on social media.

In the video that has caused uproar on Social media, the man can be seen hanging behind the petrol tanker, hanging comfortably like there isn’t no danger involved in his actions, completely disregarding the danger signal on the tanker as well.

Mixed reactions have trailed the video, with some finding it funny while others made a joke out of it but majority condemned the act. However, it is worthy to note that a small percentage of people said a prayer for the man, asking God to provide him a car soon.

