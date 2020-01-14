Premier League giant, Man United have continued their dominance over topflight English clubs as they emerged the richest Premier League club.
It will the 27th consecutive time the Old Trafford outfit will be named the wealthiest side in England after they made a revenue of £627.1million last season.
Only Barcelona and Real Madrid have made more money than the Red Devils, but the American owned club made almost more than £100m than Manchester City and Liverpool.
But the Reds Devils are said to be “at risk of losing the position as the Premier League’s highest revenue-generating club for the first time” next year with cross-town rivals Manchester City climbing up to sixth on (£538.2m).
Reigning European champions and runaway Premier League leaders Liverpool are seventh on (£533m).
Check out the top 20 below
|1
|Barcelona
|741.1 (611.6)
|2
|Real Madrid
|667.5 (665.2)
|3
|Manchester United
|627.1 (589.8)
|4
|Bayern Munich
|581.8 (557.4)
|5
|Paris St-Germain
|560.5 (479.9)
|6
|Manchester City
|538.2 (503.5)
|7
|Liverpool
|533 (455.1)
|8
|Tottenham
|459.3 (379.4)
|9
|Chelsea
|452.2 (448)
|10
|Juventus
|405.2 (349.5)
|11
|Arsenal
|392.7 (389.1)
|12
|Borussia Dortmund
|332.4 (281)
|11
|Atletico Madrid
|324 (269.6)
|14
|Inter Milan
|321.3 (248.7)
|15
|Schalke
|286.3 (216)
|16
|Roma
|203.6 (221.5)
|17
|Lyon
|194.6 (145.5)
|18
|West Ham
|190.7 (175.3)
|19
|Everton
|187.7 (188.6)
|20
|Napoli
|182.8 (161.9)
