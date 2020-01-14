Premier League giant, Man United have continued their dominance over topflight English clubs as they emerged the richest Premier League club.

It will the 27th consecutive time the Old Trafford outfit will be named the wealthiest side in England after they made a revenue of £627.1million last season.

Only Barcelona and Real Madrid have made more money than the Red Devils, but the American owned club made almost more than £100m than Manchester City and Liverpool.

But the Reds Devils are said to be “at risk of losing the position as the Premier League’s highest revenue-generating club for the first time” next year with cross-town rivals Manchester City climbing up to sixth on (£538.2m).

Reigning European champions and runaway Premier League leaders Liverpool are seventh on (£533m).

Check out the top 20 below

1 Barcelona 741.1 (611.6) 2 Real Madrid 667.5 (665.2) 3 Manchester United 627.1 (589.8) 4 Bayern Munich 581.8 (557.4) 5 Paris St-Germain 560.5 (479.9) 6 Manchester City 538.2 (503.5) 7 Liverpool 533 (455.1) 8 Tottenham 459.3 (379.4) 9 Chelsea 452.2 (448) 10 Juventus 405.2 (349.5) 11 Arsenal 392.7 (389.1) 12 Borussia Dortmund 332.4 (281) 11 Atletico Madrid 324 (269.6) 14 Inter Milan 321.3 (248.7) 15 Schalke 286.3 (216) 16 Roma 203.6 (221.5) 17 Lyon 194.6 (145.5) 18 West Ham 190.7 (175.3) 19 Everton 187.7 (188.6) 20 Napoli 182.8 (161.9)

