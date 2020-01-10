Nigerian singer Davido, also known as ‘Omo Baba Olowo‘ has taken to Social Media to brag over his dad, Dr. Adedeji Adeleke’s new procurement. According to the singer, his billionaire father is expecting a Gulfstream jet estimated to be around the price range of $65 million.

Davido had to tease his old man for being unsettled as he awaits the arrival of his newly acquired jet. In his tweet, he wrote:

Gulfstream on the way 😂😂😂✈️✈️✈️… PALE DEY WORRY 😂😂🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯

It can only explain Davido’s visit to his father’s office yesterday. The singer uploaded a video of his dad’s beautiful and spacious office. See video below:

