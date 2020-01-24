Angry man brings out cutlass to harvest the heads of EKEDC staff trying to cut his light in Ebute Meta, Lagos, despite not owing.

The system of distribution and payment collection by electricity distributors in Nigeria sometimes is wrong and inaccurate which leads to dispute between residents that consume light and the electricity distribution workers.

Such case in this scenario saw a man residing in Ebute Mera, Lagos state, stand his ground against EKEDC officials that attempted to disconnect his house from the electricity channels even when he was not owing.

The man was forced to display vent his fury on them and went as far as bringing out a cutlass to harvest the head of any daring official among them.

Watch video below;

