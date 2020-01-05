Nollywood actress, Jennifer Omole is dead. Jennifer reportedly died on the third of January 2020.

Her death was confirmed by actress, Uche Ogbodo on Instagram, today. Uche announced the death with a heavy heart according to the content of her post and she also paid her last tribute to the deceased.

She wrote: “On 3rd January My Dearest Friend @jenniferomole Passed On. I’m Hurting Deep In My Heart but Only God Knows Best. Pls Say A Rest In Peace Prayer for My Girl 🙏🙏🙏”

