Beautiful Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has been on our radar for the past few weeks over her pregnancy rumors. Billionaire, Ned Nwoko’s wife took to her Instagram page to share a video of her dancing to different Nigerian music in her nightwear. She continues to tease her already curious fans who can’t wait for her to come out openly that she and her billionaire husband are expecting a child.

This time around, she flaunts her belly which appears to be a little protruded than usual. The ‘forever 16’ actress flooded her Instagram story with the intimate videos of herself goofing around. Knowing Regina well enough, it’s safe to say congratulations to her as she expects a new child. She is just basking in the attention the buzz around her pregnancy is brewing up.

Watch the video below:

Though Regina Daniels who is currently in Germany is yet to confirm the claim, here are some comments below;

