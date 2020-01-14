Nollywood actress, Rita Daniels, who is the mother of teen actress, Regina Daniels, has taken to social media in excitement to share a piece of good news with her fans.

The veteran actress excitedly shared a photo of herself rocking the full Nigerian military kit as she was honored alongside other celebrities like Rapper Vector and actors Williams Uchemba, Ramsey Nouah and AY Makun with the caption;

“I was confirmed an ambassador of the Military yesterday/this morning. All thanks to God almighty. Thank you fam. Oh, what a great birthday celebration,”

See photo below ;

