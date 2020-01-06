Nollywood film-maker and producer, Olajide Kareem, aka Seun Egbegbe was one of the people that appeared to be generous according to testimonies from celebrities in the past but he has been abandoned to face his predicament alone and his failure to meet the N5m bail granted him by the Federal High Court in Lagos has made him to spend over 30 months (two years and six months) in prison.

According to sources, Nollywood actors, especially the females who were previously always seen around him have all left him.

In 2017, Seun Egbegbe was incarcerated for allegedly obtaining money by false pretences from no fewer than 40 bureau de change operators in different parts of Lagos from 2015 to 2017.

The former fiance of Toyin Aimakhu now, Toyin Abraham has spent 30 good months in prison!

However, his matter was brought to fore today when one actor, Leye Kuti raises the topic on Social media.

Leye wrote;

“It’s so funny how people forgot the good you did to them, we were never close but I can pick point you helped a lot of people in that industry and they can not even celebrate you on your birthday it’s so sad… me n u be fighting mate but bcos I know u get good mind I will celebrate you today Hbd @seunegbegbe… I know after they see dis 1 now them go gossip as usual… I pray freedom visit you soon and God will use u for good amen

HOT NOW