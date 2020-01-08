Popular Nigerian media personality, Toke Makinwa has reacted to the viral video of a married woman assaulting her husband’s alleged mistress in public. The bestseller author took to her Instagram page to bash the older woman for dissipating her energy on the wrong person. She told her to thank her stars the lady facing her onslaught was a calm person, it would have been worse if she got cheated on and also beaten up in the course. In her words:

”She’s very lucky the lady kept trying to walk away, if she stacked her back the wife would feel worse. Bad enough you got cheated on, then you get beat too. I wish she kept the same energy for the Cheater, like no one owns another human being and the least you can do is fight the human that broke the vow he made to you.The video of the wife harassing her husband’s side chick at the mall got me feeling all types of way this morning.”

She further expressed that the popular belief of owning your partner after marriage is flawed as everyone has the right to be who they choose to be and that includes not honoring marriage vows anymore.

”I think the whole marriage concept of “owning” your partner is flawed. You do not own anyone, you are not responsible for another’s action, it should not drive you mad”

