Laolu Osinbajo, son of the Vice president of Nigeria, Yemi Osinbajo has tied the knot with his beautiful bride, Sekemioluwa Braithwaite on Saturday 22nd, February 2020.

The Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo and his family are celebrating as their son, Laolu and his girlfriend, Sekemi Braithwaite finally walk down the aisle after a traditional wedding that held yesterday. The groom’s sister Kiki Osinbajo shared beautiful images as the beautiful bride and her groom walk down the aisle.

See lovely photos below:

Excited Laolu took to his Instagram page to flaunt his bride.

He wrote:

“Mrs. Sekemioluwa Osinbajo. My beautiful wife. Thank You Jesus for all you have done for us. ❤️ “Thus I will bless You while I live; I will lift up my hands in Your name. My soul shall be satisfied as with marrow and fatness, And my mouth shall praise You with joyful lips.”

‭‭Psalms‬ ‭63:4-5‬ ‭NKJV‬‬ #Jesus #thanksgiving #sweetwife #damsel”

