Nigerian gospel singer Moses Bliss surprised 3 of his valued team members,Godfrey Gad, Son Music & Neija with brand new cars today.

The music star took to social media to announce the heartwarming gesture.

Moses Bliss shared photos and video of the heartwarming moment he presented the 3 cars to them.

In his caption, the music star congratulated Godfrey Gad, Son Music & Neija as he expressed gratitude to God for tjrit growth.

He captioned it :“3 surprise car gifts today. Congratulations Godfrey Gad, Son Music & Neija grateful to God for your growth and I share in your joy.”

See below;

