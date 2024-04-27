Nigerian comedian, Real Warri Pikin, is celebrating her 11th wedding anniversary with her husband.

The actress shared the news on social media, posting pictures from their second wedding celebration which took place last year.

Celebrating their wedding anniversary, Warri Pikin expressed her affection for her husband in a heartfelt message.

She emphasizes her love for her husband and highlights the positive aspects of their relationship over the past 11 years.

The proud wife mentioned creating wonderful memories together and building a future as a couple.

She wrote;

“Happy 11th anniversary to us!

It’s been 11 wonderful years of love, creating amazing memories together, and building a future as a couple.

Each year gets better and brings more blessings and excitement.”

See below;

