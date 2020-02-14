Senator Douye Diri of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has now been sworn in as the 5th democratically elected Governor of Bayelsa State, today, February 14.

Duoye Diri’s swearing-in comes hours after Supreme Court nullified the election of David Lyon of the APC.

The Supreme Court has nullified the election of Bayelsa State governor-elect, David Lyon and his running mate Biobarakuma Degi-Eremienyo. Chief David Lyon was to be sworn-in on Friday.

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, in compliance with the Supreme Court’s judgment declared Diri winner of the poll and issued him with Certificate of Return.

This pave way for the swearing in of the Diri and his deputy at the Bayelsa Government House on Friday.

The governor was sworn at exactly 6:55pm on Friday.

Details later…

