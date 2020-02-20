Wizkid has revealed that his album “Made in Lagos” will be released anytime soon which built anticipation from his fans for the impending release of the album.

Making the announcement on February 20, 2020, the artist, whose real name is Ayo Balogun, took to his Instagram page to reveal that his long-awaited album, ‘Made In Lagos’ is finally done.

The message came via his Twitter account as well where he wrote, “Finally done! So you know what that means!” This came after he wrote that, “I(‘ve) been working on my album and my spirit.” Finally, he also wrote that he appreciates his struggles, “Very happy for growth and God’s guidance. I love my scars more than ever.”

Finally done! So you know what that means! 😤😤 — Wizkid (@wizkidayo) February 20, 2020

