Nigeria’s national team, Super Eagles striker, Odion Ighalo was officially unveiled as a Manchester United player yesterday. Ighalo played for Shanghai Shenzua club side until this January when he signed a loan deal with the English club till the end of the season.

Odion Ighalo was hurriedly signed by Manchester United after winger and make-shift striker Marcus Rashford suffered an injury that could keep him away from football till the end of the season.

This is a good compensation for the Nigerian professional footballer because he has gone through a lot in the past few months which includes loosing his elder sister and also rumors that his marriage with his wife had crashed.

