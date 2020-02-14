There has been serious tension following a report of Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi beating up another monarch Agbowu of Ogbaagbaa, Oba Sikiru during a peace meeting. The accused Oluwo of Iwo has made a clean breast of the allegations meted against him and gave his own account of what really transpired during the meeting.

Read his official statement below:

I Defended Attempt by Agbowu to Stick my Eyes After He Called Me Mad Man- Oluwo

Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba (Dr.) Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi, has make a clean breast of the allegation that he beat Agbowu of Ogbaagbaa, Oba Sikiru . Oluwo stated he was truly invited by the authority of the police to make peace on his stance curtailing excess land selling by monarchs under his domain, a pronouncement that was not go down well with those affected as they regroup to act against the authority of Oluwo who gave them the crown. At the peace meeting held at AIG office, Agbowu of Ogbaagbaa interrupted Oluwo while making his speech and called Oba Akanbi unprintable names, pointing his staff of office at Oluwo while attempt to stick the staff in his eyes was heavily rejected with force which Agbowu could not withstand. How could a constable openly insult commissioner of police and make attempt to beat the CP? Can any monarch try such with Ooni, Alaafin?

