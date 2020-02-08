A Nigerian Evangelist named Victor Edet, has taken to tge social media to declare that Super Falcons star player and Barcelona star, Asisat Oshoala, and PSG player, Neymar Jr, woouldn’t make heaven.

The Evangelist in his statement disclosed that the reason for this is because they painted their hair which is an attribute of gangsterism.

He shared pictures on Facebook saying:

“HEAVEN is the home of the Almighty God, therefore, anyone with a gangstar lifestyle won’t be allowed to enter therein. You can’t be painting your hair like this and be thinking of getting to Heaven”.

Painting and changing of hair style is not new in the football world as their are a lot of players who have done so.

In another report, Asisat Oshoola is having a wonderful experience in Barcelona female squad.

