Nigerian legendary footballer, Kanu Nwankwo and his wife Amara Kanu have taken turns to celebrate their son Sean Nwankwo who is celebrating his 15th birthday today 14, February 2020.

The proud father also used the opportunity to showed love to his lookalike son as he also used the opportunity to celebrate Valentine’s day.

Kanu wrote, ”Happy birthday my Son Daddy loves you very much. I wish you Gods protection,blessings and happiness and May all your heart desires come true Amen thanks. #happyvalentinesday #happy birthday.”

Kanu Nwankwo happens to be one of the biggest footballer from Nigeria and Africa at large and he had a successful football career having played in big clubs like Arsenal among others.

Amara, on the other hand, gushed over her lovely son who is signed to the Watford FC Academy. See what she wrote:

