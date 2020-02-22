In a bizarre series of events, a Nigerian man has shared his chilly story of how his late friend’s ghost visited him two days after he’d died.

Ifeanyi Uche Maurice took to his Facebook page to share an unusual experience that happened to a Nigerian man. According to him, an acquaintance the man had met in Vietnam during one of his business trips ran into him at Iweka Upper Onitsha.

The two friends exchanged pleasantries and the deceased asked a favour of the other which came as a shock to him as they weren’t so close to that level. The ghost asked him to help sell a piece of gold pendant worth a handful of amount, Willy accepted reluctantly and told him he’d get back to him after making a successful sale of the gold which the ghost said was worth $4000.

Two days passed, Willy did not hear anything from his friend who had promised to call him after leaving hastily at Onitsha Market. A frantic Willy reached out to a mutual friend who was closer to the ghost and he got the utter shock of his life.

