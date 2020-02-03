Big Brother Naija 2019 winner, Mercy Eke has given us a sneak peek of her residence and it’s worth every view. The reality TV star in an exclusive video showed off the lavish interior in her much talked about Lekki home.

Mercy had earlier revealed she spent a whooping 75 million Naira to purchase her new apartment from realtor Ned Okonkwo and it generated mild controversy as some of her fans doubted the information.

It’s safe to say it’s not far fetched if the queen of highlights claims her house cost that much as the interior of the duplex has wowed a lot of social media users. Watch video below:

