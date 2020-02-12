The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has appointed former Super Eagles’ defender and captain, Joseph Yobo, as Super Eagles assistant coach.

Joseph Yobo was appointed as the assistant coach of the senior national team after the dismissal of Imama Amapakabo in the technical crew of the senior men team.

The Everton Legend played in six Africa Cup of Nations finals in 2002, 2004, 2006, 2008, 2010 and captained the Super Eagles to a triumphant outing at the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations in South Africa, and will now assist head coach Gernot Rohr.

He played a total of 100 matches for Nigeria at the senior level and played his professional football in five countries, including sterling appearances for Olympique Marseille in the French top flight, Fenerbahce in Turkey and Everton FC in the English Premiership,

The 39 years old also played club football in Belgium with Standard Liege, Tenerife in Spain and Norwich City in England.

