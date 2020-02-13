A Nigerian pastor has allegedly impregnated the wife of one of his members.

According to the reports, the woman has moved in with the pastor and she has cut off access to her husband.

The report was made public by an individual known as Tolani Baj on Twitter.

See the full story,

My tailor was in tears this past weekend. His church pastor has impregnated his wife of 7 years +. The wife now moved out of the house to follow pastor & cut all communication with him. Women are scum

Pastor’s reason for his frequent visit to the house was that their family was under a curse.

“Your family in the village are the cause of your misfortune” so therefore, they needed special prayer & fasting.

Whole time, pastor was just coming to knack the wife.

