The Public display of affection between young Nollywood actress Regina Daniels and her husband Ned Nwoko, has grown much higher than when the moment their love story was leaked to the public. It is safe to say the love is getting stronger each day.

The other day, we published photos of Ned Nwoko acting all babyish with Regina Daniels when they visited the dead sea. Aside from thatm the two flaunt their love in public at any given time and change they get at anywhere they find themselves. Their love goes a long way to exhibit the saying that in the chase of love age doesn’t matter.

In a video spotted online shows how Regina Daniels is all over her husband at a program. She was even behaving like a baby cuddling her husband in public while he was busily talking to someone. Their scene somehow looked like a father and daughter one of which the daughter doesn’t want to let go of her father.

Video below;

HOT NOW