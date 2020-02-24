A student of University of Osun better known as Uniosun has allegedly bitten off the ear of her room mate.

According to reports, the suspect named Folakemi, was having a heated argument with her roommate Yoyinsola, when she bit off her ear.

The report hinted that the incident occurred on Wednesday, 19th February, 2020, during a misunderstanding over closing of their room door.

Things allegedly got heated and in annoyance, Folakemi was said to have used her teeth to chop off the left ear of Yoyinsola.

The victim was subsequently rushed to the school’s clinic while the suspect was apprehended and dragged to the Oja Oba police station.

