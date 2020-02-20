Fans could not stop talking about the resemblance between Churchill Olakunle and King Andre – his son with Nigerian actress Tonto Dikeh.

Olakunle Churchill has some really strong genes and that can be confirmed in a collage we made that includes his throwback photo beside a recent photo of his son, King Andre.

King Andre Olakunle turned a year older on February 17, 2020. The mother of one who has been brewing up the birthday of her son for days now, took to her Instagram page to pen down a heartwarming message to her toddler turning to a man.

She wrote:

Happy birthday My Little man,

Feb 17th the day my life changed for the Best all because you chose me.

My love for you grows a thousand miles a and over every second.

I Love you King Andre Dikeh, you pratically are my Life/ My World/ My Joy..

EveryDay with you is the best day of my Life…

God bless and direct your path honey

I LOOOOVVVEEEEEEEEEEEEE YOU DEEPLY JUICYMAN