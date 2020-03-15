The much anticipated Africa Magic Viewer’s Choice Awards 2020 happened last night and every moment was memorable. From the red carpet show of intense fashion down to the very end, had the viewers on their toes all through. With a lot of our faves bringing their A-game to the red carpet and serving us major looks, it would be a crime not to feature them

The couples weren’t left out from the evening filled with glitz and glam.

From Banky W and Adesua Etomi to Oscar and Titilayo Oyinsan to Lolu and his sweet pea, Morayo, they all came representing.

Whether they were there to support their partners or friends, out on date night, or just there to have a great time, here are some of the couples we spotted attending the event.

1. Adesua Etomi and Banky W

Oscar and Titilayo Oyinsan

Lolu and his Sweet Pea

Funke Akindele-Bello and JJC Skillz

Toyin Abraham and Kolawole Ajewole

