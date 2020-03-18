Recall that Enugu State based actor, Zubby Michael on Tuesday expressed his dissatisfaction at the organizers of AMVCA.
The actor accused them of tribalism claiming that most of the organizers are Yorubas.
Zubby Micheal said, “I am sure most of the organizer are Yoruba. They did not even recognize the pillars or Nollywood, the original owner of loving in Bondage was not mention but new living in Bondage got 8 awards, our dead heroes like Sam Loco and others where not mentioned, Award without people that made Mama G, Ski and Paw paw, Pete Edochie, Kanayo O Kanayo.”
However, actress Angela Okorie has responded to Zubby’s claim as she said he should be happy for those that won.
Angela Okorie wrote, “Light up your own world. Don’t stay in the dark and complain, stop blaming people for not making u. Become better version of your self. Ain’t easy to get there Brov 😜
”Keep working till you get there. One day Hustle go pay 👊😍Be happy for people. Definitely yours will come If Envy isn’t dictated.”
