Former Lagos State Governor and National Leader of the APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu in a statement today has announced he will donate the sum of two hundred million naira to help in the fight against coronavirus.

Tinubu, whose birthday celebration was suppose to take place today in a big way was unable to have it done due to the fast spreading coronavirus.

He stressed that of his 200 million naira donation, 100 million naira will go to Lagos state while the remaining will go to the Nigeria Center for Disease Control NCDC.

He said, “I have chosen today to announce that I will be making a donation of N200m to fight this deadly virus. Pursuant to this pledge, N100m will be made available to the government of Lagos State and another N100m to the NCDC to support their efforts in fighting COVID-19.”

