Iconic Nollywood actor, Bolanle Ninalowo is super excited as his daughter Princess Aliyah turned a year older today 7th, March 2020.

Bolanle Ninalowo took to his Social Media page to share beautiful photos of himself and his pretty daughter Aliyah. Expressing his joy as a father, he penned down a very lovely message for his first daughter:

My Jewel 🙏

Happy 14th birthday to my 💎 my ❤️ my Aliyah 🎊🎊🎊

Love you baby 💖 💝💝💝💝

