Ondo state Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu has tested negative for coronavirus.

The Governor made the announcement as he stated yesterday to revealed his status to the public.

He wrote on social media, “Good morning sir. The result is negative. Congratulations your Excellency” I just recieved the above text from the Commissioner for Health regarding my #Covid19 test results. We give all glory to God. Wish everyone affected speedy recovery.

“Our fight to protect the lives of our citizens continues. Huge thanks to all front line key workers fighting to protect our people.”

