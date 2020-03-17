The Federal Government says it has no plans to place travel restrictions on visitors from countries where Coronavirus continues to spread rapidly.
However, Nigeria has decided to screen visitors entering the country from China (where the disease originated last year), Japan, Iran, Italy, Germany, France, South Korea and Spain.
The killer disease was brought to Nigeria by an Italian man who arrived in Lagos aboard a Turkish Airlines plane on February 24.
There have been other cases of the virus, but they proved negative.
Addressing a press conference in Abuja on Monday, the Minister of State for Health, Dr Olorunnibe Mamora, said the FG decided to screen visitors from the eight countries after the World Health Organisation declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.
