Fast rising cross-dresser, Daniel Anthony popularly known as Jay Boogie has shaken the social media world with a sultry bikini picture.

Jay Boogie who is currently building herself a great fans zone in not leaving any stone unturned as he made sure all eyes were stuck to his page.

Dressed in a red bikini, Jay Boogie got tongues wagging with his seductive pose which revealed all his curves.

See photos below:

Jay Boogie had earlier hinted fans of his plans to dominate the entertainment world and regain the top spot which is currently held by Bobrisky.

Bobrisky is regarded as the number one among cross-dresser in the country and Jay Boogie will be putting in a good effort if he wants the top spot.

HOT NOW