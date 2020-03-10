Nigerian author, Reno Omokri has advised his tweet readers on Twitter to marry when they are ready and not because they are being pressured to marry.

Reno Omokri who took to social media to dish out a piece of advice about marriage stated that people need to stop rushing into marriage by allowing others to push them into it.

He wrote in his tweet;

”Don’t let people rush you into marriage by telling you your mates are married. NOBODY is your mate. Marry when you are ready, not when your mates marry. To marry FAST, is to regret FAST.

“Instead of marrying FAST, FAST before you choose who to marry. FASTING will make you wary of women and men who open their arms to you. Arms are easy to open. Wait for the one who opens their heart to you.

“A woman or man who opens their hearts to you, and closes their hands to God in prayer for you, is the marriage partner you need”

