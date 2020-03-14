Former spokesperson and pastor, Reno Omokri has dropped a new nugget and this time it’s focused at slay queens.

Reno Omokri in a statement disclosed that the Bible, the Christian religious book, also issued warnings against slay queens.

He went as far as supporting his claim with a verse in the Bible.

Reno Omokri wrote, “Even Scripture warns against slay queens and side chicks. “I find more bitter than death the woman who is a snare, whose heart is a trap and whose hands are chains. The man who pleases God will escape her, the sinner she ensnares”-Ecclesiastes 7:26.”

Slay Queens are popular on social media and they are mostly found on photo sharing platform, Instagram.

They are known for sharing photos of themselves with some or full parts of their bodies displayed.

HOT NOW