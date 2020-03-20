Popular comedian and actor, Samuel A Perry popularly known as Broda Shaggi has revealed that everyone in Nigeria would have died if Coronavirus broke out of the country.

With the pandemic disease causing major breakdown across the nation with schools being shut down and gathering of above 50 people being banned, Broda Shaggi took to his Instastories to share his thoughts on the development.

According to Broda Shaggi, everyone would be dead by now if the disease broke out.

He posted:

Broda Shaggi is also set to bless the face of his fans on social media with another comedy skits which will be based on the pandemic disease.

The award winning comedian will be hoping to meet the demands of his fans when he finally release the new skit.

