When Nigerian singer, Ayodeji Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid comes on Social, he grabs all the attention to himself. On Sunday afternoon, the singer shared a photo of his Notebook from high school days

According to what is seen on the photo shared, the ‘Ojuelegba’ crooner attended the prestigious Ijebu Ode Grammar School located in Ogun state.

The date on the notebook is seen to be 2001.. mhen that was a long time ago. But what attracted comments on the social network about the note was the fact that he used 3 subjects for one notebook.

Wizkid used one notebook for Literature, Business Studies and French.. Lol 😂

See photo of the notebook below:

See some reactions from social media users below:

Some make it in class and some made it in life

This book should be kept in the museum

This was not the only crazy thing @wizkidayo did in that school that year baba was part of the grammar school(jogs) bicycle rider that year baba no dy go class like that

Ixzit js6 I’m seeing dia😂😂😂😂😂

The handwriting is so fine

