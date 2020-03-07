Naira Marley has responded to the already viral video of a lady recording him while he was fast asleep. In his defence, the singer said he does not even know the girl and how she got into his hotel room.

After allegedly spending the night with Naira Marley at a Dubai hotel, the elated lady shared the video which got full attention after Instablog posted it few minutes ago.

The singer who seemed unperturbed uploaded an unclad photo of himself still in bed with the caption: ‘After party u can share my bed’

He further took to his Instagram stories to reveal that she had slept with one of his crew members a night before and found her way into his hotel room while he was asleep

