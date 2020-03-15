Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham emerged the winner of the Best Actress category at the Africa Magic Viewers Choice AMVCA 2020 that held last night in Lagos. The elated mother of one has dedicated the award to her son, Ire Ajewole.

After the event, Toyin took to her page to thank her fans who have made it a reality for her to win the most coveted prize in the Africa Movie Scene. See what she wrote: ‘Dedicated to Ireoluwa and #Toyintitans’

HOT NOW