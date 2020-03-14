Nigerian footballer Asisat Oshoala has made a bold statement in a new post she published on social media, requesting for sex instead of real love from men.
The self-made lady who plies her trade with European football giant Barcelona made this known as she shares a photo of herself having a nice time at the beach.
Instead of opting for love as most ladies would, Asisat boldly stated that she wants someone who is readily available to give a quickie, with no strings attached.
“I don’t wanna be LOVED. I don’t wanna be LOVED. I just want a QUICKIE. No BITE MARKS, No SCRATCHES, No HICKIES. If you can get W that..come get W me,” she wrote.
See photo below:
