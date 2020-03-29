While some Nigerians are already getting tired of the stay at home order given by the government, it looks as if some people were already use to being on their own at home which makes self-isolation easy for them.

Nigerian rap artiste, Lil Kesh sees self-isolation as a normal thing. he went ahead to disclosed that he has been self isolating even before the general need for it.

Lil Kesh shared a video of himself on Instagram having a nice time at home alone as he captioned it, ” I have been self isolating even before there was a general need to self-isolate, Na normal thing.

Stay home, stay fit and stay clean.”

