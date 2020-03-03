According to the latest report, the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC, has extended it recruitment exercise till the 8th of March.

Therefore INEC still invites more applications from suitably qualified candidates for employment to the position of Registration Area Officers (RAOs) on Grade Levels 07 and 08 in the Local Government Areas (LGAs) across the Country and experienced Professionals on Grade Levels 09 – 14.

Prior to this, the submission for application was suppose to close on 1st of March as many Nigerians hurried up to meet up with the previous deadline.

However, with this latest action, Nigerians especially youth can go ahead to apply before the final deadline lapses.

INEC is the Nigerian body in charge of election at the federal and state levels of government.

Click here to apply

HOT NOW