Kano state government has announced the appointment of Aminu Ado Bayero as the new Emir of Kano. Aminu Bayero is replacing Muhammadu Sanusi II who was dethroned earlier today by the Kano state government.

Until his appointment, Aminu Ado Bayero, was the Emir of Bichi, one of the four rival emirates created by governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State.

