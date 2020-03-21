Juventus forward Paulo Dybala has announced that he and his girlfriend Oriana Sabatin have tested positive for COVID-19, though he says neither of them is displaying any symptoms.

The Argentina international was tested for the disease last week and is currently self-isolating at home.

“Hi everyone, I just wanted to inform you that we have received the results for the Covid-19 test and both Oriana and I have tested positive,” Dybala posted on

“Luckily we are in perfect condition. Thanks for your messages.”

A statement on the Juventus website read: “Paulo Dybala has undergone medical tests that revealed a positive result for Coronavirus-Covid 19. He has been in voluntary home isolation since Wednesday, March 11.

“He will continue to be monitored, following the usual regime. He is well and is asymptomatic.”

Dybala is the third Juventus player to test positive for the coronavirus after Daniele Rugani and Blaise Matuidi.

-Goal

