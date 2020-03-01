A scared South African lady named Asanda Teedow has revealed the terrible thing her best friend allegedly did to her. Asanda who sounded very frightened took a photo of what appeared to be fetish tied to her photo and shared online for suggestion on what she should do about it.

The lady must have gone snooping while her bestie was away after suspecting that her friend isn’t really who she thought. The lady was felicitated by social media users who told her to thank God for her destiny has been untied.

Asanda tweeted: “Just found this in my best friend’s closet. I am the girl on the picture. Not sure what it means. Does anybody know what this is? She’s in the bathroom and I am kinda scared to confront her”

Snake sin, incense and blood all wrapped into a tiny plastic with my lost earring and my picture attached. This is all so traumatic for me. I don’t know how to feel. Thank yall so much for the messages. I’ve seen two priests already all saying the same thing. Still traumatised

