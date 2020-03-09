Veteran Nollywood actor, Pete Edochie has taken to his official Instagram page to share exclusive photos from his birthday party.

Recall the movie star clocked 73 on the 7th of March 2020 and the whole internet was buzzing with photos of him and birthday wishes.

According to the Pete, Delta State Billionaire Politician and lawyer, Ned Nwoko, threw him a birthday party and from the photos, the party was honoured by fellow veteran actors and dignitaries including Ned Nwoko and his youngest wife, Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels.

HOT NOW