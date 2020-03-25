The Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers NURTW Lagos State Chapter, Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya better known as MC Oluomo some few days ago called on transport workers in the state to abide by the new rules created by the Lagos State government to combat coronavirus.

In a move to show that he meant business, a latest report revealed that MC Oluomo has started inspecting motor parks to enforce compliance on social distancing and other measures put in place to curb the spread of the Coronavirus Pandemic.

Below is a video of him inspecting a car park in Lagos State,

FLASH: Lagos State Chairman, Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya (MC Oluomo) has started inspecting motor parks to enforce compliance on social distancing and other measures put in place to curb the spread of the Coronavirus Pandemic. #Covid19Lagos @LSMOH @ProfAkinAbayomi @jidesanwoolu pic.twitter.com/ESbIAoydkd — Gawat Jubril A. (@Mr_JAGss) March 25, 2020

