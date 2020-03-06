Nollywood chieftain Adebayo Salami, popularly known as ‘Oga Bello‘ who is a Yoruba movie actor, film producer, and director is the father of 18 children with two women. He is married to 2 wives who gave him these wonderful children.

The fact that he has 2 wives he, never encourages anyone to be a polygamist saying it’s not easy.

One of the oldest Yoruba actors in Nigeria, Adebayo Salami, has had a noteworthy career. He has more than 50 years in the filmmaking industry and has been in over 70 movies. Not everyone can flaunt such achievements. However, being an actor with a career older than most of the readers of this article is not the only thing he is known for.

Oga Bello is reported to have 18 children! Can you imagine that? It has been said that he has nine sons and nine daughters, as well as 15 grandchildren. So let’s take a closer look at his daughters

1. Tobi Adebayo.

2. Titi Adebayo.

3. Adebayo Olushola Kikilomo.

4.Olamide Adebayo Amina.

5. Omolara Agboola.

6. Bukola Suliat Ibrahim.

7.Ifeoluwa Arike.

8. Medinat Olajogun Adebayo.

9. Olaide Adebayo. She is the baby of the house.